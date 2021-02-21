1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.
KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff's office are helping with the investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 51,000 people evacuated in southern Philippines as storm approaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' health measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci says weather delays to Covid-19 vaccinations to be quickly reversed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccines by March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington taps pastors to overcome racial divide on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO’s draft recommendation on Wuhan Covid-19 probe triggers disbelief: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to provide mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at US border crossings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox