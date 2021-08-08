Home / World News / 1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting
Police also said two suspects were taken into custody, (AP)(AP)
Police also said two suspects were taken into custody, (AP)(AP)
world news

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

  • Police said the officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in “serious-to-critical” condition
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Chicago
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:46 AM IST

One Chicago police officer died and another was wounded following a shooting late Saturday, officials said.

Police said the officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in “serious-to-critical” condition, news outlets reported.

One of the officers — a woman — later died, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune. Other local news outlets also reported the death.

Police also said two suspects were taken into custody, according to news outlets.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chicago shooting
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.