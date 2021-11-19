Home / World News / 10 bodies, 9 hanging from bridge, found in Mexico; gang violence blamed
world news

10 bodies, 9 hanging from bridge, found in Mexico; gang violence blamed

Drug cartels sometimes make such public displays of bodies to taunt their rivals or authorities and terrify local residents.
A member of the National Guard at a crime scene where assailants left 10 bodies of men hanging from a bridge in Mexico.(Reuters)
A member of the National Guard at a crime scene where assailants left 10 bodies of men hanging from a bridge in Mexico.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The bodies of 10 people were found in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Thursday, nine of them hanging from a bridge, in apparent gang-related killings, according to local officials.

The tenth body was found on a nearby highway, according to an official from the state ministry of public security who declined to be named. The corpses were found in the area of Cuauhtemoc municipality, the state government said in a statement.

The killings were likely linked to a dispute between criminal gangs that operate in the area, the official said. An "intense investigation" was ongoing, the local government said.

Gang-related violence in some parts of Mexico has intensified recently, including in the popular tourist zones of Quintana Roo state.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that National Guard troops will permanently deploy to Cancun and the surrounding area following an uptick in violent incidents, including the deaths of two tourists in the resort of Tulum who were caught in gang crossfire.

As of September, 21,495 people had died from gang-related violence this year, an average of almost 2,400 per month, according to the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mexico
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out