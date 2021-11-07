Home / World News / 12 people killed as speeding bus skids off road in Nepal
world news

12 people killed as speeding bus skids off road in Nepal

  • Two men and 10 women were killed in the incident, while 20 others are said to be injured.
12 people were killed in a bus accident in Nepal. (Getty/iStockphoto/Representational image)
12 people were killed in a bus accident in Nepal. (Getty/iStockphoto/Representational image)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Kathmandu

A passenger bus skidded off the road in Western Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and wounding nearly 20, a senior police official said.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle. The bus enroute to Tulsipur from Salyan district, 650 kilometres West of Kathmandu, met with the accident at Kharkhola in Kapurkot Rural Municipality-5.

According to the police, the deceased passengers include two men and 10 women.

A senior police officer said at least 20 people were injured in the accident.

He said seven of the injured have been taken to nearby Nepalgunj Municipality for treatment while others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Srinagar and Khalanga.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the accident took place due to high speed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accidents
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out