1,200+ dead, hundreds missing: Cyclone-driven floods devastate Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand | Top points

The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides that hit nations like Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka – triggered by torrential rain Cyclone Senyar and Ditwah brought last week – has crossed 1,200, with more than 800 people still missing in the affected countries. The Indonesian city of Padang and surrounding areas on June 26, 2025 (L), and on November 29, 2025, after Cyclone Ditwah struck the island of Sumatra.(AFP)

Days of heavy monsoon rains inundated vast areas, leaving thousands stranded and many clinging to rooftops waiting for help. Indonesia has been the worst affected by the natural disaster, fury of which worsened with Cyclone Senyar impacting the island country. In Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc, which also has southern Indian states on red alert.

Rescue operations are ongoing in all the affected countries, with emergency crews racing to reach survivors and recover more bodies on Tuesday.

Flood devastation in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka| Top points

The flooding and landslides killed at least 1,250 people, with 659 people confirmed dead in Indonesia, 410 in Sri Lanka and 181 in Thailand, authorities said Tuesday, according to AFP.

In Indonesia, the hardest-hit nation, rescuers are struggling to access villages on the island of Sumatra, where roads have been washed out, and bridges have collapsed. At least 475 people remain missing, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency. Helicopters and boats have been deployed, but officials warn that worsening weather and damaged infrastructure are slowing operations.

Motorists ride on a road at a village affected by a flash flood in Batang Toru, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday.(AP)

Military-led rescue teams in Sri Lanka continue to scour devastated areas for 352 people still missing in floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Centre said on Tuesday. But access remains a challenge as roads are blocked by landslides and bridges have collapsed in several locations.

Books and other belongings lie at a damaged house after landslides caused by heavy rainfall following Cyclone Ditwah in Kandy, Sri Lanka,(REUTERS)