1,200+ dead, hundreds missing: Cyclone-driven floods devastate Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand | Top points
Rescue operations are ongoing in all the affected countries, with emergency crews racing to reach survivors and recover more bodies on Tuesday.
The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides that hit nations like Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka – triggered by torrential rain Cyclone Senyar and Ditwah brought last week – has crossed 1,200, with more than 800 people still missing in the affected countries.
Days of heavy monsoon rains inundated vast areas, leaving thousands stranded and many clinging to rooftops waiting for help. Indonesia has been the worst affected by the natural disaster, fury of which worsened with Cyclone Senyar impacting the island country. In Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc, which also has southern Indian states on red alert.
Flood devastation in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka| Top points
The flooding and landslides killed at least 1,250 people, with 659 people confirmed dead in Indonesia, 410 in Sri Lanka and 181 in Thailand, authorities said Tuesday, according to AFP.
- In Indonesia, the hardest-hit nation, rescuers are struggling to access villages on the island of Sumatra, where roads have been washed out, and bridges have collapsed. At least 475 people remain missing, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency. Helicopters and boats have been deployed, but officials warn that worsening weather and damaged infrastructure are slowing operations.
- Military-led rescue teams in Sri Lanka continue to scour devastated areas for 352 people still missing in floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Centre said on Tuesday. But access remains a challenge as roads are blocked by landslides and bridges have collapsed in several locations.
- Residents in Sri Lanka’s Kandy were struggling without water, relying instead on bottled water collected from natural springs, the Associated Press reported. Authorities have warned that conditions could worsen as more rain is forecast in the coming days.
- Things are a little better in southern Thailand, where cleanup efforts have begun on the streets and in buildings. This comes after massive floods affected more than 1.5 million households and 3.9 million people in the country. Authorities are working to restore infrastructure, including water and electricity.
- Thailand’s Interior Ministry announced on Monday that it would establish public kitchens to provide freshly cooked meals to affected residents. The first batch of compensation payments, valued at 239 million baht ($7.4 million), is set to be distributed to 26,000 people, AP quoted government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat as saying.