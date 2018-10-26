14 kindergarten school children injured after woman attacks with knife in China

At least 14 children were injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten at Chongqing city in southwest China on Friday.

Reports said a woman attacked children inside the school with a kitchen knife in the morning.

The incident occurred at Yudong New Century Kindergarten in Banan district of Chongqing, a bustling metropolis.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Liu.

School authorities and police took victims to the nearest hospital. Police pacified parents who demanded an explanation about the lack of security at the school.

The motive behind the attack was not clear, though similar attacks fuelled by personal grievances – or grievances against local governments – have occurred in China before.

Police denied reports that two children had been killed in the attack and urged social media users not to share rumours.

In 2012, a knife-wielding man in central China had attacked dozens of kindergarten children because of family problems.

One of the worst attacks triggered by personal problems took place in northwest China in 2016, when a debt-ridden migrant labourer set a packed bus on fire, killing at least 17 people and leaving more than 30 with burn injuries.

