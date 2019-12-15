e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / World News

14 pilgrims dead after bus drives off highway, crashes in Nepal

There was also a possibility of mechanical failure and it appeared the bus was not from the area and the driver might not be familiar with the road conditions.

world Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:59 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kathmandu
Rescuers were able to pull out the injured passengers and take them to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Rescuers were able to pull out the injured passengers and take them to nearby hospitals for treatment.(ANI / Twitter )
         

A bus carrying pilgrims drove off a highway and crashed in Nepal on Sunday, killing 14 people and injuring 18, police said.

The pilgrims were returning home after visiting the famed Hindu Kalinchowk Bhagwati temple when the bus veered off the highway about 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, police official Prajwal Maharjan said.

Rescuers were able to pull out the injured passengers and take them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Maharjan said police were investigating the cause of the crash but the roads were slippery because of winter rain. The visibility was also poor due to morning fog.

There was also a possibility of mechanical failure and it appeared the bus was not from the area and the driver might not be familiar with the road conditions.

Bus accidents in Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, are generally blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

tags
top news
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
BJP leader warns of central rule in Bengal amid violence over Citizenship Act
BJP leader warns of central rule in Bengal amid violence over Citizenship Act
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news