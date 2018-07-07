15 dead, 50 missing as heavy floods hit Japan, over 1 mn ordered to evacuate

Torrents of rainfall and flooding battered a widespread area in southwestern Japan on Saturday, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 50 missing, according to Japanese media.

As the death toll continued to climb from the rainfall, which began earlier this week, Okayama prefecture said a man caught in a landslide was pronounced dead.

Kyodo news service reported another death in a landslide in Hiroshima, which set off a fire, while the body of a child was found in a flooded area.

Roads are covered in mud waters after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Aki, Hiroshima prefecture, southwestern Japan on July 7. (AP Photo)

Among the missing were five people who got buried when housing collapsed, also in Hiroshima prefecture. In Ehime prefecture, a woman was found dead on the second floor of a home hit by a landslide, Kyodo said.

Yamaguchi prefecture, another area hit by the heavy rain, alerted people to heed evacuation warnings and act quickly.

An aerial view shows local residents seen on the roof of submerged house at a flooded area as they wait for a rescue in Kurashiki, southern Japan on July 7. (Kyodo/via REUTERS )

Kyoto prefecture said it was working to control flooding at several dams.

Roads were blocked in some areas and warnings issued on landslides.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said around 48,000 police, fire fighters and members of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces were responding to more than 100 landslides and other appeals for help.

By Saturday morning, more than 1.6 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes amid fears of flooding and further landslides, with a further 3.1 million advised to leave, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said

Military water trucks were rushing to areas where water systems were no longer working, Okayama prefecture said.

Although Japan is among the most modernized of Asian nations, rural areas are hit hard by the rainy season each year, often resulting in casualties and heavy damage.