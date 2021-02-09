15 killed in avalanches in United States in last week: Report
After four skiers died in an avalanche in Utah on Saturday, the total number of fatalities due to avalanches in the United States has risen to 15 over the last week.
Citing the Colorado Avalanche Information Centre, New York Post reported that the deadly stretch from January 30 to February 6 was the worst since 1910.
It included avalanches in Utah, Colorado, Montana, California, Alaska and New Hampshire.
"This has been a difficult week for a lot of people in our community, in Colorado and across the country," New York Post quoted the center.
Meanwhile, multiple fatalities were caused by single avalanches in Utah, Alaska and Colorado.
On Saturday, an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon of the US state of Utah killed four skiers and injured another four.
Three backcountry skiers died in a February 1 avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains.
According to the authorities, four people were initially trapped, but others in the group managed to free one skier, who had minor injuries, New York Post reported.
