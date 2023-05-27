Home / World News / 16 injured after heavy explosion rocks Afghanistan's Baghlan

16 injured after heavy explosion rocks Afghanistan's Baghlan

ANI |
May 27, 2023 04:14 PM IST

At least 16 people have been injured after a heavy explosion rocked the Baghlan province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the officials on Saturday.

After the Taliban assumed control of the country in August 2021, Afghanistan witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks. (AP/ Representative image )
The explosion, occurred in Pole-Khomri city of Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan, according to the report.

The injured were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Taliban officials have not commented on the blast yet, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility, according to the Afghan publication.

Further details are awaited.

Similar incidents have occurred around the country, for which Islamic State or Daesh has previously claimed responsibility.

Despite the de-facto regime's assurances that the country is secure, the Taliban administration continues to face security issues.

