Biden farewell speech live updates: The president addressed the nation in the Oval office for his final address

Biden farewell speech live updates: US President Joe Biden will give a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office on January 16, before his term officially ends on January 20 with Donald Trump's inauguration. In a final letter to the nation on Wednesday, Biden said "I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case."...Read More

He also reflected on the past four years and stated that America had grown “stronger, more prosperous and more secure” under his administration.

In the last few days before his term ends, he expressed disappointment that he had been forced to drop out as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential elections.

Biden also said that he had asked the White House to release a list of his administration's achievements, ranging from the economy to healthcare and climate change, reported AFP.

Ahead of his last few days in office, President Biden also confirmed that a hostage release and ceasefire deal had been achieved with Israel. Biden also shared credit with president-elect Donald Trump saying that they had worked as “one team”

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during her final address at the White House described her role in the Biden administration as the “honour of a lifetime”, as quoted by AFP.