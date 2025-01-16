Joe Biden farewell speech live updates: President warns 'oligarchy of ultra-wealthy taking shape in America'
Biden farewell speech live updates: US President Joe Biden will give a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office on January 16, before his term officially ends on January 20 with Donald Trump's inauguration. In a final letter to the nation on Wednesday, Biden said "I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case."...Read More
He also reflected on the past four years and stated that America had grown “stronger, more prosperous and more secure” under his administration.
In the last few days before his term ends, he expressed disappointment that he had been forced to drop out as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential elections.
Biden also said that he had asked the White House to release a list of his administration's achievements, ranging from the economy to healthcare and climate change, reported AFP.
Ahead of his last few days in office, President Biden also confirmed that a hostage release and ceasefire deal had been achieved with Israel. Biden also shared credit with president-elect Donald Trump saying that they had worked as “one team”
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during her final address at the White House described her role in the Biden administration as the “honour of a lifetime”, as quoted by AFP.
Biden farewell speech live updates: Joe Biden thanks Kamala and Doug Harris, says ‘they are like family’
Biden farewell speech live updates: President Biden, during his final address from the White House, thanked his vice-president Kamala Harris for being his partner during his four-year term.
“I would like to thank Kamala and Doug Harris, who are like a second family to me,” he said.
Biden farewell speech live updates: In his final speech, Biden warns nation about ‘oligarchy of ultra-wealthy’
Biden farewell speech live updates: In a final address to the nation from the Oval Office, President Biden warned the nation that an ‘oligarchy of ultra-wealthy’ people was taking shape in America.
“I am concerned about a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few people,” he added.
He stated that excessive wealth among a few was hurting the American democracy and pointed out that everyone should be required to pay their fair share of taxes.
Biden farewell speech live updates: Biden thanks members of administration, first responders and service members
Biden farewell speech live updates: President Biden expressed his appreciation for the members of his administration, first responders and service members for whom he served as commander-in-chief, during his final address as President.
Biden farewell speech live updates: Biden wishes Trump administration success
Biden farewell speech live updates: President Joe Biden wished the incoming Trump administration success and also spoke about his concerns regarding the next four years, especially regarding the erosion of democratic institutions and the abuse of power in the hands of a few wealthy people.
He warned that the American democracy was facing an era of distrust and division and that it was necessary to stay engaged in the process of democracy.
Biden farewell speech live updates: President Biden calls for maintaining a fair government ahead of Trump's term
Biden farewell speech live updates: During his final address, President Biden called for maintaining fair government ahead of Trump's second term and issued a warning for the next four years stating that it was important to safeguard democratic institutions.
He called for holding the government accountable and keeping alive the American democracy.
Biden farewell speech live updates: ‘In the last four years, I have kept my commitment to be President for all Americans’
Biden farewell speech live updates: President Joe Biden in his final address from the Oval office spoke about the power of American democracy and reflected on the last four years.
“I have kept my commitment to be President for All Americans. We have been through a tough four years with a pandemic and economic crisis we inherited. I am proud of all we have achieved,” he said.
Biden farewell speech live updates: ‘The idea of America lies in your hands’ said Biden in final letter
Biden farewell speech live updates: In a letter released on Wednesday, President Joe Biden reflected on the achievements during the four years of his term and gave a message of hope for the upcoming four years.
I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands," he said.
"We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are," he added.
Biden farewell speech: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives emotional final briefing
Biden farewell speech: Press secretary for the Biden administration, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Wednesday gave an emotional final briefing to the press.
During the briefing, she said, “We might not see eye to eyes here in this room all the time, and that is okay. The give and take that happens here is incredibly healthy, and it is part of our democracy. I have been honoured to partake in it with all of you — well, most of the time."
Biden farewell speech: Outgoing president to address nation for the last time today
Biden farewell speech: Outgoing president Joe Biden will deliver his final speech as he gets ready to transfer power to Donald Trump on January 20.
Biden's speech will be aired from the Oval office in the White House at 6:30 am (8 pm ET) today.