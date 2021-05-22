Home / World News / 2 dead, 8 wounded after shooting in downtown Minneapolis
The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.(Getty / Representational Image)
The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.(Getty / Representational Image)
world news

2 dead, 8 wounded after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

  • Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST

A shooting in downtown Minneapolis killed two people and wounded eight others, police said early Saturday.

The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP-TV reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
minneapolis united states
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.