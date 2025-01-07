Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 girls burn father to death for sexually harassing them in Pakistan

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 06:15 PM IST

The girls, aged 12 and 15, alleged that their father would sexually harass them and so, they "planned" to kill him.

Two minor girls burnt their father to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly sexually assaulting them, police said on Tuesday.

Both the girls were taken into custody and alleged sexual harassment by their father in their statements to police(Representational)
Both the girls were taken into custody and alleged sexual harassment by their father in their statements to police(Representational)

The incident took place on Monday in Mughal Chowk, Gujranwala, about 80 km from Lahore.

Police said that Ali Akbar, 48, had contracted three marriages and had 10 children from them. While Akbar's first wife had passed away, the remaining two wives and the children were living in a rented house.

According to the police, when Akbar was asleep on Monday, his 12 and 15-year-old daughters sprinkled petrol and set him on fire. He suffered severe burns and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Both girls were taken into custody and in their statements to police, said their father would sexually assault them.

"We both planned to kill our father for sexually assaulting us. We took petrol from his (bike) and sprinkled it on him before setting him on fire," they said.

The police also said they were recording statements from the deceased's two wives before registering a murder case.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On