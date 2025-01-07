2 girls burn father to death for sexually harassing them in Pakistan

Two minor girls burnt their father to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly sexually assaulting them, police said on Tuesday. Both the girls were taken into custody and alleged sexual harassment by their father in their statements to police(Representational)

The incident took place on Monday in Mughal Chowk, Gujranwala, about 80 km from Lahore.

Police said that Ali Akbar, 48, had contracted three marriages and had 10 children from them. While Akbar's first wife had passed away, the remaining two wives and the children were living in a rented house.

According to the police, when Akbar was asleep on Monday, his 12 and 15-year-old daughters sprinkled petrol and set him on fire. He suffered severe burns and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Both girls were taken into custody and in their statements to police, said their father would sexually assault them.

"We both planned to kill our father for sexually assaulting us. We took petrol from his (bike) and sprinkled it on him before setting him on fire," they said.

The police also said they were recording statements from the deceased's two wives before registering a murder case.