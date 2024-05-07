2 Ukrainian security officials held for plotting President Zelenskyy's assassination, says Kyiv

Ukraine on Tuesday said that it has detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported AFP. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a press conference in Kyiv.(AP)

The Ukrainian officials alleged that Russia coordinated the plan to assassinate Zelenskyy and other top officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A statement issued by Ukraine’s state security service said that two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine, which protects top officials, were detained on suspicion of enacting the plan drawn up by Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Also Read | Dialogue and diplomacy is way forward, PM Modi tells Putin and Zelenskyy

"The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Security Department who were leaking classified information to Russia," the SBU said.

The colonels were recruited before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine claims that this was not the first time when Russia attempted to kill Zelenskyy. In 2022, Zelensky said that there have been at least 10 attempts to assassinate him as the war with Russia stretches into a third year.

Last month, prosecutors in Poland said arrested a Polish man arrested on allegations of being ready to spy on behalf of Russia’s military intelligence in an alleged plot to assassinate Zelenskyy.