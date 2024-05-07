 2 Ukrainian security officials held for plotting President Zelenskyy's assassination, says Kyiv | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 Ukrainian security officials held for plotting President Zelenskyy's assassination, says Kyiv

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Ukraine said the officials were involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine on Tuesday said that it has detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported AFP.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a press conference in Kyiv.(AP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a press conference in Kyiv.(AP)

The Ukrainian officials alleged that Russia coordinated the plan to assassinate Zelenskyy and other top officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A statement issued by Ukraine’s state security service said that two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine, which protects top officials, were detained on suspicion of enacting the plan drawn up by Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Also Read | Dialogue and diplomacy is way forward, PM Modi tells Putin and Zelenskyy

"The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Security Department who were leaking classified information to Russia," the SBU said.

The colonels were recruited before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Also Read | Zelenskyy dares Donald Trump: ‘Come to Ukraine and stop war if you can’

Ukraine claims that this was not the first time when Russia attempted to kill Zelenskyy. In 2022, Zelensky said that there have been at least 10 attempts to assassinate him as the war with Russia stretches into a third year.

Last month, prosecutors in Poland said arrested a Polish man arrested on allegations of being ready to spy on behalf of Russia’s military intelligence in an alleged plot to assassinate Zelenskyy.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / 2 Ukrainian security officials held for plotting President Zelenskyy's assassination, says Kyiv
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On