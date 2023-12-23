2023 setbacks for Meghan and Harry: Will 2024 be their 'year of redemption'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for what they believe will be a 'year of redemption' in 2024, following a challenging 2023. Amid setbacks, controversies, and industry critiques, the couple is considering a move to Los Angeles, fueled by Meghan's rising popularity in Hollywood. Let's dive into the details of their anticipated comeback and potential relocation. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anticipate a 'year of redemption' in 2024 after a challenging 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Setbacks and challenges Meghan and Harry faced: A recap of 2023

Early termination of Spotify contract.

Labelled by Spotify boss as 'lazy' and 'f**king grifters.'

Satirical portrayals on South Park and Family Guy.

Named among 'biggest losers' by The Hollywood Reporter.

£8.7 million drop in donations to Archewell Foundation.

Featured in the controversial book "Endgame" by Omid Scobie.

Despite the challenges, sources close to the couple express optimism for the upcoming year. Harry and Meghan believe 2024 will be a 'year of redemption,' with Meghan reportedly turning down multiple work offers and Harry being in 'extremely high demand.'

A potential move to LA: Hollywood beckons

US Weekly suggests that the Duke and Duchess are contemplating a move to Los Angeles with their children, Archie and Lilibet, aiming to be closer to Hollywood. Meghan's unprecedented popularity in the entertainment industry has surprised even her own team. "They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she [Meghan] is. Her team has never seen anything like it."

Quality over quantity: Strategic career choices

Contrary to perceptions of being snubbed in the entertainment industry, Harry and Meghan are reportedly focusing on quality over quantity in their career choices. The couple is selectively choosing opportunities rather than grabbing every offer that comes their way.

While TV and film offers are on the table, Meghan is said to be '100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera.' Her commitment to the Archewell Foundation remains a priority, and rumours of her potential departure from talent agency WME are denied.

PR experts have taken a mixed view of Harry and Meghan's Hollywood prospects. Mark Borkowski suggests their brand could be in jeopardy, believing that the 'Hollywood machine' may have had enough of the couple's negativity. Nick Ede warns that Omid Scobie's book could be detrimental to Meghan's career, making her 'too hot to handle' for Hollywood agents. “Meghan in the right hands is a superpower... but she's proving to be too hot to handle.”