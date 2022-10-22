20th CPC Congress: China changes party charter, extends Xi Jinping’s rule

BEIJING: China on Saturday amended the Communist party constitution to further cement leader Xi Jinping’s core status and, for the first time, enshrined its opposition to Taiwan’s independence in the charter.

A resolution to add “Two Establishes” and “Two Upholds” were unequivocally passed at the closing session of the Communist Party of China (CPC) 20th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, aimed at cementing Xi’s core status in the party and to enhance the guiding role of his political thought.

The first “Two Establishes” means: To establish Xi’s status as the “core” of the CPC’s Central Committee and of the whole party and to establish the “guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era”.

Two Upholds mean: Safeguard the ‘core’ status of Xi within the CPC and to safeguard the centralised authority of the CPC.

Together, the additions enhance Xi’s stature as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of modern China in 1949.

The constitution was also amended during the last national congress in 2017 when the “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era” - was added, which put him on par with leaders Mao and Deng Xiaoping.

Taiwan resolution

On Taiwan, the CPC adopted a resolution opposing Taiwanese independence in its constitution, a signal of Beijing’s hardening stance against the self-ruled democracy that China claims as its own territory.

“(The Congress) agrees to include in the party constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’,” the resolution said.

In reference to the change added to the constitution in context of Taiwan and the armed forces, the official statement said: “These revisions reaffirm the party’s commitment to building a strong military with Chinese characteristics, making sustained and steady progress with the One Country, Two Systems policy, advancing national reunification…”

The key meeting, which was kicked off on October 16, endorsed Xi’s “core position” among the CPC leadership, all but assuring he will be handed an unprecedented third term in power on Sunday when China’s new top leadership will be unveiled.

All party members will be obliged to “uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the party as a whole,” a unanimously passed resolution on changes to the party charter said.

“These revisions will help all party members uphold and strengthen the Central Committee’s centralised, unified leadership and enhance cohesion and forge the party’s soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.”

Other phrases or ideas that were adopted in the constitution include developing “fighting spirit”, promoting “Chinese-style modernisation”, recognising the party as the “supreme political leadership force” and gradually achieving “common prosperity”.

