25-year-old Indian wins USD 1 million in lottery in Dubai

An Indian man in the UAE has hit a jackpot by winning USD one million in a raffle draw held here on Wednesday, according to a media report.

Dhaneesh Kotharamban, 25, was announced the winner along with a Jordanian national who also won USD one million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.

Kotharamban had bought his first ever ticket in the million dollar promotion a few weeks ago while travelling to Kerala for a holiday.

“I’ve never thought that I could win this big at such a young age! Thank God for this wonderful gift and thank you Dubai Duty Free!” he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times from Kerala.

Kotharamban, who has been working as an electrician in Dubai for a year and a half, said he was surprised upon receiving a “call of a lifetime” from the DDF representative.

The second winner Yazan Qaryouti termed it “second happiest moment” of his life after his marriage.

Earlier in January, another Keralite in the UAE had won a whopping dirham 12 million (around Rs 20 crore) in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.

Eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million (USD 2.7 lakh) each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October last year.

In August, an Indian man had won dirham 5 million (USD 1.3 million) in the draw in the UAE.