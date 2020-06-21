e-paper
Home / World News / 3 people stabbed to death in terror attack in UK town

3 people stabbed to death in terror attack in UK town

One 25-year-old man has been arrested for the incident in which three others were seriously injured, the police said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met security officials in Downing Street on Sunday. Reading is about 65 km west of London.

world Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:53 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The police sought video footage of the incident from the public, and urged people not circulate them on social media.
The police sought video footage of the incident from the public, and urged people not circulate them on social media.
         

The Thames Valley police on Sunday declared the Saturday incident in Reading a ‘terror incident’ in which three people were stabbed to death by a lone attacker in a park, prompting a major investigation by counter-terror investigators.

One 25-year-old man has been arrested for the incident in which three others were seriously injured, the police said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met security officials in Downing Street on Sunday. Reading is about 65 km west of London.

Chief constable John Campbell: “I am deeply saddened by the events of last night. This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected”.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community”.

“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open. I would also ask that the public avoid speculation”, he added.

The police sought video footage of the incident from the public, and urged people not circulate them on social media.

