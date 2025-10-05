‘3,000-year catastrophe’ ending? Trump teases Gaza truce breakthrough, says Israel agreed to ‘withdrawal line’

US President Donald Trump claimed that Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line following negotiations over Gaza ceasefire, and that this proposal has been shared with Palestinian militant outfit Hamas. This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army on October 3, 2025, shows a plume of smoke rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike. (AFP)

Trump said that once Hamas confirms the arrangement, a ceasefire will take effect immediately, resulting in both a hostage and prisoner exchange.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The social media post comes hours after President Donald Trump shot off a warning for Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday.

“I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!,” Trump had written on his social media platform Truth Social.

The new US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza appears to have gained tentative backing from both Israel and Hamas, raising hopes for a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes to announce the release of all hostages “in the coming days.” Indirect negotiations between the two sides are expected to begin Monday in Egypt, though many details of the plan remain uncertain – including Hamas’s full acceptance and how Israel’s security concerns will be addressed.

Netanyahu has already stated that there will not be a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.