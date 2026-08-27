32-member Kolkata group among many from West Bengal untraceable after Nepal disaster

The group reached Rasuwagadhi in the morning to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 am when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border, he added.

The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day, he said.

Kolkata, A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official said.

How can families obtain information about their missing relatives affected by the Nepal floods?

How can families obtain information about their missing relatives affected by the Nepal floods?

Why are many tourists, including Indians, untraceable after the floods in Nepal?

Why are many tourists, including Indians, untraceable after the floods in Nepal?

What happened to the 32-member group from Kolkata during the Nepal flash floods?

What happened to the 32-member group from Kolkata during the Nepal flash floods?

"There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area," the official told PTI.

"We are trying to establish contact with all those from West Bengal who may have been in the affected areas. The situation on the ground is extremely difficult, and communication has been disrupted," he said.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after the flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their relatives, friends and loved ones. I pray for Nepal and the affected people," he said in a social media post.

Adhikari said the West Bengal government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to assist affected tourists, pilgrims, workers and businessmen from the state.

The Kolkata group was travelling through a city-based travel agency, which said it had contacted Nepal Tourism authorities and the Indian Embassy but had not received any information about those missing.

"Samrat Travel Agency in Kathmandu organised the tour. They have their own helicopter. All these tourists had gone for Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. Our two managers, Jayanta Sanyal and Nripen Sarkar, are also with the 30 tourists," said Dibya Jyoti Basu, a representative of the Kolkata-based travel agency.

"The two managers had mobile roaming facilities and were last contacted around 8 am. Some of the tourists had also reportedly gone live on Facebook around that time. But after the news of the flash flood came, there has been no contact with them," he said.

The agency handling the international arrangements has sent a helicopter to the affected area, he added.

Apart from Kolkata, residents of Chandannagar in Hooghly and Barasat in North 24 Parganas are also believed to be among those stranded or missing in Nepal, the state government official said.

The flash floods have severely disrupted communication and access to the affected areas, making it difficult for authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of those caught in the disaster.

The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan to assist families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected in Nepal.

Families can contact 24793311 or 9147890181 for assistance, the state government said.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8.37 am and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst, which triggered the disaster. SCH SOM

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.