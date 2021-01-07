e-paper
4 died as Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol

Washington D.C., Police chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were also recovered.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:02 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Washington
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power
         

Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.

Washington, D.C., Police chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

