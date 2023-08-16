4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Tajikistan on Wednesday according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of earthquake was registered at 95 km, as per NCS. (Representative Image)

The earthquake occurred at 2:56 am (IST), at the latitude of 37.72 and longitude of 72.12

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 02:56:11 IST, Lat: 37.32 & Long: 72.12, Depth: 95 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” NCS said on Twitter.

Earlier in May, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude stuck Tajikistan.

The depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km.

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.

It is also advised not to use candles, matches and put all fires out.