Home / World News / 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits China's Hotan

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits China's Hotan

world news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Hotan Earthquake: Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

Hotan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.(Representational)
Hotan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.(Representational)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

Read more: Real intent 'abduct, assassinate': Defiant Imran Khan calls arrest ‘mere drama'

The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china earthquake
china earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out