4.7 magnitude earthquake hits China's Hotan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

Read more: Real intent 'abduct, assassinate': Defiant Imran Khan calls arrest ‘mere drama'

The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.