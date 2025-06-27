Search
5 killed, 23 injured in Russian strike in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk

AFP |
Jun 27, 2025 06:32 PM IST

A Russian strike on Friday killed five people and wounded 23 in Ukraine's industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow has stepped up fatal bombardments, authorities said.

A destroyed residential building following a Russian air strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Bloomberg)
Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine early in 2022, are vying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk for the first time in the war.

"In total, Russians killed five people... there are 23 people injured," regional governor Sergiy Lysak said after the attack on the town of Samar, outside the region's main city Dnipro.

Russian forces earlier this week struck both Dnipro and Samar with missiles, leaving at least 23 dead.

Ukrainian military officials have said that previous Russian strikes near Samar hit Ukrainian military training facilities.

Moscow earlier this week claimed to have captured two more villages near the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Separately, authorities in the northern region of Kharkiv said Russian attacks killed one person and wounded three others, without specifying where the attack had taken place.

