5 more bodies recovered in Philippines military aircraft crash: What we know so far

The Philippines military retrieved five more bodies from the crash of a transport aircraft, which crashed on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 50 in the worst air disaster for the country’s forces, reports said on Monday.

According to military officials, the Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft, carrying 96 combat troops, overshot the runway while landing at the Jolo Airport in Sulu province on Sunday. Following this, it slammed into a coconut grove beyond the airport and burst into flames as some horrified soldiers and villagers witnessed the accident.

Associated Press reported that 49 personnel, including some who jumped off the plane before it exploded and gutted by fire, were rescued by the police, firefighters and troops. Debris and broken parts from the plane injured seven people on the ground of whom three died, the AP reported, citing the country’s military.

Here is what we know about the accident so far:

The death toll reached 50 after the military retrieved five more bodies on Monday from the crash site. Also, 49 people have been injured according to news reports. Investigators are unsure of the cause of the crash and are looking for cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

One more C-130 aircraft has been grounded while investigations proceed. Smaller aircraft would be used for routine missions and transport of Covid-19 vaccines, the military said.

The crashed plane was one of two refurbished aircraft handed over by the US military to the Philippines as part of military assistance. In Sulu province, the Philippines government is fighting against the Abu Sayyaf militants, for which the newly trained recruits in the plane were transported.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan has dismissed suspicions of hostile fire behind the accident. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed,” General Cirilito Sobejana, the military chief of staff, said.

The crashed plane earlier carried two-star Gen Romeo Brawner Jr, his wife and three children to the Cagayan de Oro city, where he became the new military regional commander on Monday. “We’re very thankful that we were spared but extremely sad that so many lost their lives,” AP quoted him as saying.

In a similar incident, an S-701 Blackhawk helicopter crashed a week ago, killing all six people on board, near the former US airbase Clark freeport. The helicopter was also recently delivered to the country’s forces.

(With inputs from AP)