News / World News / 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan near Afghanistan border

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan near Afghanistan border

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2023 08:43 AM IST

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Pakistan.

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Pakistan on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the quake was located at latitude 35.96 and longitude 71.58, indicating a region close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 18 kilometres.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 18 kilometres.(Rep image)
The NCS in a social media post on X sad, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 15-11-2023, 05:35:06 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.58, Depth: 18 Km, Region: Pakistan"

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Further details awaited.

The seismic event occurred days after an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Pakistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 6:06 pm last Saturday. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10km.

