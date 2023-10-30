News / World News / 5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Jamaica, no casualties or serious damage

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Jamaica, no casualties or serious damage

AP |
Oct 30, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Jamaica Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking.

The earthquake was located about 2 miles (4 kilometers) west-northwest of Hope Bay,(Representational)
The earthquake was located about 2 miles (4 kilometers) west-northwest of Hope Bay,(Representational)

The earthquake was located about 2 miles (4 kilometers) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The earthquake prompted panic on the island. Members attending the U.N.'s International Seabed Authority meeting that began Monday could be seeing fleeing on camera before the broadcast cut off. The group eventually returned, but decided to postpone the meeting to late afternoon Monday amid jitters.

“We need some time to adjust emotionally,” said Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro, Brazil's representative.

Food, wine bottles and other items flew off the shelves at grocery stores when the quake struck, and some damage to buildings was reported.

One unidentified journalist was on-air in Jamaica when the ground began shaking.

Read more: Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, army says

“We’re having an earthquake,” he said calmly.

Then, the shaking grew stronger.

“Oh, God,” he said as the lights flickered off and he sought shelter under a desk.

While small earthquakes are common in and around Jamaica — some 200 a year — large ones are rare. The devastating Port Royal earthquake occurred in 1692, with a portion of the town sinking into the sea. Then in 1907, a quake struck the capital, Kingston, killing more than 1,000 people. Another big quake was reported in March 1957, affecting mostly western Jamaica, according to the University of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica.

The island sits atop the Enriquillo–Plantain Garden fault zone, which it shares with Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out