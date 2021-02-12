5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports
Australia's second-most populous city could be placed under a five-day snap lockdown, local media reported on Friday, potentially limiting crowds at the Australian Open major tennis tournament.
A fresh COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight as authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus.
The state cabinet will consider plans for the hard lockdown with restrictions to be put in place on leaving home for non-essential services and gathering at homes, the Herald Sun newspaper reported, citing a government source.
The lockdown measures are expected to impact only residents of Melbourne, the report said, although those curbs could prevent crowds at the Australian Open tournament.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his government's full support with the decisions to be made by Victoria to contain the outbreak.
"We have dealt with (outbreaks) in the last few weeks in Sydney and Brisbane and Perth and so a proportionate response... enables tracers to be able to get on top of it and get the same successful result we have seen in other states," Morrison told reporters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's economy to reach pre-Covid-19 levels within two years: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats close their case using Donald Trump’s words against him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft backs search engines paying for news worldwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar committee to take action against officer who fired live ammunition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden hails deal for 200 million Covid vaccine doses, faster shipments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox