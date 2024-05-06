 6 killed, 35 injured in Ukrainian drone attack n Russia's frontier region | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
6 killed, 35 injured in Ukrainian drone attack n Russia's frontier region

AFP |
May 06, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Belgorod has come under an increasing number of fatal Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in recent months

A Ukrainian drone attack hit vehicles carrying workers in Russia's frontier Belgorod region, killing six people and injuring 35, the governor said Monday.

Firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia. (AP)
Firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia. (AP)

Belgorod has come under an increasing number of fatal Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in recent months and Monday's bombardment is the deadliest in weeks.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an explosion, six people died at the scene from their wounds," Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

He added that "35 people were wounded" in the attack near the village of Berezyovka.

Gladkov said the attack hit two vans transporting employees of a nearby factory as well as a passenger vehicle.

The Belgorod government said the vehicles belonged to a meat production facility.

Gladkov said two children were among the wounded and that one man was in "serious condition" and undergoing surgery.

The official published a photograph of that back of a bus that had blown out windows and a damaged roof.

