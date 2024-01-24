close_game
News / World News / 6 killed in Canada plane crash near remote mine

6 killed in Canada plane crash near remote mine

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 08:24 AM IST

A team of investigators has been deployed to look into the accident involving a BAE Jetstream aircraft.

A small commuter plane carrying workers to a remote mine in Canada's far north crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday, claiming at least six lives. The incident occurred at around 8:50 am local time when the Jetstream twin turboprop airliner operated by Northwestern Air went down just 1.1 kilometers (0.7 miles) from the end of the runway in Fort Smith.

Northwestern Air revealed that the ill-fated flight was a charter carrying workers to a mine.(Reuters / Representative image)
One person survived the crash, reported AFP citing a person aware of the crash probe details.

However, the survivor's condition remains undisclosed at the time of writing.

Northwestern Air revealed that the ill-fated flight was a charter carrying workers to a mine. All flights departing from Fort Smith have been grounded until Wednesday as authorities begin their investigations. Canada's Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team to scrutinise the accident.

R.J. Simpson, Premier of the Northwest Territories, expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the crash.

"It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were aboard the Northwestern Air flight that crashed outside of Fort Smith today," Simpson said.

“The impact of this incident is felt across the territory. The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbours, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten," he added.

