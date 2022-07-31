6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Nepal on Sunday morning.
The quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).
The depth of the epicentre was monitored at 10 Km in eastern Nepal, determined to be at 27.14 degrees North latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude.
No damages or casualties have been reported so far.
The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property has necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters.
A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.
The earthquake, which was known as the Gorkha earthquake also shook several cities across north India and tremors were also felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa in Tibet, and in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Following the quake, Kathmandu's international airport was shut down.
The earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22 people. A major aftershock took place on May 12, 2015, the epicentre of this quake was near the Chinese border between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. It was estimated that over 200 people were killed in this quake and over 2,500 injured.
Nepal had suffered its worst recorded earthquake in 1934. It was measured at 8.0 and destroyed the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.
It has been established that the Indian plate is getting subducted under the Eurasian plate at 5 cm a year. This is responsible for the formation and increasing height of young fold mountains of the Himalayas but is also making the region prone to earthquakes. Disasters like quakes can wreak havoc if preparedness is not ample.
Fidel Ramos, former Philippine president who overthrew dictatorship, dies
Former Philippine president Fidel Valdez Ramos, a US-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, died on Sunday. The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but one of his longtime companions, Norman Legazpi, told Associated Press that Ramos had been hospitalised intermittently for heart disease in recent years, suffering from dementia.
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter visits India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Touted to be Bangladesh's largest power plant, the coal-fired station is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between India's NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board.
Omicron BA.5 dominant subvariant, Covid hospitalisations rising, says WHO expert
Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is dominant worldwide, the World Health Organization's infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, has said, underlining that about half of the cases are linked to BA.5 sublineage. “And there are further sub lineages of BA.5 as this virus continues to evolve,” she added in a remark that may raise fresh concerns about further mutation of the virus, which has killed over 63 lakh people in two years.
