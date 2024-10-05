600 people shot dead within hours by Al Qaeda in Burkina Faso: Report

Nearly 600 people were killed within a few hours in Burkina Faso by terrorists linked to Al Qaeda, according to a report by France's top intelligence agencies. The incident took place on August 24, when the terrorists attacked Barsalogho town in Burkina Faso. People with their belongings piled on a makeshift trailer pulled by two donkeys flee their villages amid a terror attack in Burkina Faso.(AFP)

The attack, in which most of the victims were women and children, was one of the worst in the West African country's history, which has been grappling with a terror movement waged by rebels affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group that spilled over from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

The members of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda affiliate based in Mali and active in Burkina Faso, shot down villagers as they swept into the outskirts of Barsalogho on bikes.

While the United Nations estimated a death count of around 200, the terror group in a statement said it had killed nearly 300 "fighters". However, citing a French government security assessment, CNN reported that up to 600 people were shot dead in the attack.

Eyewitnesses describe the horrific scene as the terrorists swept into the outskirts of Barsalogho on motorcycles, shooting down villagers who were digging trenches to defend their town. Videos of the attack showed some of the villagers lying on the ground and playing dead as the attackers opened fire.

A series of coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger has led to the departure of French and American forces, creating a power vacuum that has allowed jihadist groups to thrive.

What Is Happening In Burkina Faso

The jihadist insurgency in Burkina Faso began in 2015, spilling over from neighboring Mali. The conflict has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced more than 2 million people.

Back-to-back coups in Burkina Faso, in January and September 2022, were precipitated by bloody attacks by armed groups.

Jihadist fighters affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group have killed more than 20,000 people in Burkina Faso since 2015 - including some 3,800 this year alone - according to the ACLED analysis group, which tracks global conflict.

The Burkina Faso government has struggled to cope with the threat, and the military has been criticized for its response.

What Survivors Say

Survivors of the attack told CNN about the trauma and horror they experienced. One survivor, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "We the survivors are no longer normal. The problem is beyond us all. The massacre started in front of me. The very first shots were fired right in front of me." Another survivor lost two family members in the attack and described the difficulty of burying the dead.

"They killed people all day long. For three days we were collecting bodies - scattered everywhere. Fear got into our hearts. At the burial time, there are so many bodies lying on the ground that burying was hard," the survivor said.

The attack has led to angry protests against Burkina Faso's junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who endorsed the construction of the trenches by civilians. The French report criticizses the government's response, stating that it "no longer has a military strategy to offer and whose propaganda discourse seems out of breath and ideas."