Home / World News / 60,000 fully vaccinated residents can attend Hajj; foreigners barred again
Muslim pilgrims wearing face masks and keeping social distance perform Tawaf around Kaaba during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia in this file photo. (REUTERS)
Muslim pilgrims wearing face masks and keeping social distance perform Tawaf around Kaaba during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia in this file photo. (REUTERS)
world news

60,000 fully vaccinated residents can attend Hajj; foreigners barred again

  • The health ministry of Saudi Arabia pointed out that Covid-19 shots from Pfizer Inc., Astrazeneca Plc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson will be considered valid.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:02 PM IST

The Hajj and Umra Ministry of Saudi Arabia said that it will permit access to 60,000 vaccinated residents between the ages 18 and 65 while highlighting that they have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend Hajj, according to a report by news agency AFP.

The ministry said that the pilgrims should not suffer from any chronic disease. The health ministry of Saudi Arabia pointed out that Covid-19 shots from Pfizer Inc., Astrazeneca Plc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson will be considered valid.

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic... and the emergence of new variants, the relevant authorities have continued to monitor the global health situation,” health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said while addressing a press conference in Riyadh. “Considering the large crowds that perform hajj, spending long periods of time in multiple and specific places... requires the highest levels of health precautions,” he further added.

Saudi Arabia for the second time in a row said that it will allow nationals and residents to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and its variants within the kingdom.

Last year only 10,000 Muslims attended the Hajj in July compared to the 2.5 million who participated in 2019. Saudi Arabia did not specify whether foreign residents would be among the 60,000 pilgrims and said that pilgrims wishing to participate in Hajj have to apply online.

(with inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hajj
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.