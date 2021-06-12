60,000 fully vaccinated residents can attend Hajj; foreigners barred again

The Hajj and Umra Ministry of Saudi Arabia said that it will permit access to 60,000 vaccinated residents between the ages 18 and 65 while highlighting that they have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend Hajj, according to a report by news agency AFP.

The ministry said that the pilgrims should not suffer from any chronic disease. The health ministry of Saudi Arabia pointed out that Covid-19 shots from Pfizer Inc., Astrazeneca Plc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson will be considered valid.

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic... and the emergence of new variants, the relevant authorities have continued to monitor the global health situation,” health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said while addressing a press conference in Riyadh. “Considering the large crowds that perform hajj, spending long periods of time in multiple and specific places... requires the highest levels of health precautions,” he further added.

Saudi Arabia for the second time in a row said that it will allow nationals and residents to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and its variants within the kingdom.

Last year only 10,000 Muslims attended the Hajj in July compared to the 2.5 million who participated in 2019. Saudi Arabia did not specify whether foreign residents would be among the 60,000 pilgrims and said that pilgrims wishing to participate in Hajj have to apply online.

(with inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON