e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 7,026 new coronavirus cases in Spain, toll reaches 11,744

7,026 new coronavirus cases in Spain, toll reaches 11,744

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 124,736, and 34,219 people have recovered.

world Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Madrid
About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active.
About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active.(AP file photo )
         

Spain has reported 7,026 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Spanish Heath Ministry said on Saturday.

Around 809 people died in the last 24 hours; toll in the European country reached 11,744, Sputnik reported.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 124,736, and 34,219 people have recovered.

About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active.

tags
top news
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack arrested
Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages
Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages
Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference
Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference
601 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported since Friday: Health Ministry
601 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported since Friday: Health Ministry
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news