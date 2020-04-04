7,026 new coronavirus cases in Spain, toll reaches 11,744
Spain has reported 7,026 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Spanish Heath Ministry said on Saturday.
Around 809 people died in the last 24 hours; toll in the European country reached 11,744, Sputnik reported.
The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 124,736, and 34,219 people have recovered.
About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active.
