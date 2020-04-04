7,026 new coronavirus cases in Spain, toll reaches 11,744

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:34 IST

Spain has reported 7,026 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Spanish Heath Ministry said on Saturday.

Around 809 people died in the last 24 hours; toll in the European country reached 11,744, Sputnik reported.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 124,736, and 34,219 people have recovered.

About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active.