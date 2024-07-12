7 Indians among over five dozen missing in Nepal landslide, 3 survivors found | Top points
There were 41 people in the bus travelling from Kathmandu to Gaur, and 24 people in the bus travelling from Birgunj to Kathmandu, says official sources.
At least 60 people including seven Indians are believed to be missing after a monsoon-triggered landslide swept two buses into a river in Nepal on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Two buses were swept into the Trishuli River by the landslide at the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district.
Here are the latest updates on Nepal landslides
- The two buses were swept into the river at around 3 am.
- Three passengers were reportedly able to escape the landslide before it swept the buses into the Trishuli River. They are currently under medical treatment, AFP reported.
- Authorities have mobilised search and rescue personnel combing the area where they found the survivors in the central district of Chitwan which is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of the country capital Kathmandu, reported AFP.
- An official source told Reuters, “There were 41 people in the bus travelling from Kathmandu to Gaur, and 24 people in the bus travelling from Birgunj to Kathmandu.”
- On Friday morning, a third bus was hit by the landslide killing the driver, said government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal, reported AP.
- Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told Reuters, landslides washed away three houses in Kaski district, which is 150 km away from Kathmandu claiming the lives of 10 people.
- On Thursday night, near the resort town of Pokhara, a family of seven was killed in a landslide. The hut in which the family was sleeping was crushed by the landslide and damaged three other houses in the area as well, reported AP.
- Since mid-June, landslides and floods have killed at least 91 people in Nepal, reported Reuters.
- According to PTI, over 1,800 people have lost their lives in a decade due to monsoon disasters with about 400 people missing and more than 1400 injured.
- Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed his grief and concern over the flood situation in the country. In a post on 'X', he said the government agencies are searching for the missing.
(with inputs from news agencies)
