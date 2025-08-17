7 killed after gunman opens fire at picnic-goers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least seven members of a family were killed and another injured when unidentified gunmen ambushed a group returning from a picnic in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Sunday. The victims were attacked late Saturday in Regi Shino Khel, a suburban area of Kohat district, about 65 kilometres southwest of Peshawar.(Unsplash/Representational)

The victims were attacked late Saturday in Regi Shino Khel, a suburban area of Kohat district, about 65 kilometres southwest of Peshawar.

They were on their way back from Tanda Dam to their native village Khara Ghari Muhammad Zai, when the assailants opened fire, police said.

District Police Officer Kohat Zahidullah Khan said an investigation is underway adding that initial findings suggest no evidence of terrorism.

“The incident occurred around 12:45 am. While some family disputes are being probed, it is too early to draw conclusions,” he told media.

Rescue 1122 officials assisted by police contingents shifted the bodies and the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Kohat.

The wounded man was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar for specialised treatment.

Police confirmed that the deceased and the injured were all friends. Meanwhile, family members of the deceased maintained they had no enmity with anyone.

The assailants fled the scene, while a search operation has been launched to trace them, officials said.

Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed directed police to arrest the perpetrators without delay.