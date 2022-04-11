7 more bodies recovered from rubble of ruined town near Ukraine's Kyiv
Ukraine recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv on Monday, the state emergencies service said.
More than two hundred rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kyiv after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.
The recovered bodies pushed the total death toll there to 19 people found in the rubble, the state emergencies service said in a statement.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the situation in the town of Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes.
Moscow denies that allegation.
-
Russia preparing for massive scale attack in east Ukraine: Austrian Chancellor
According to a statement, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that his primary message to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a “very direct, open and tough” talk was to end the war. He also told the Russian president that those responsible for war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha would also be “held to account”.
-
Ukraine war: Women, children invariably suffer most in any conflict, says India
As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, India on Monday at the United Nations Security Council said that women and children invariably suffer the most in any armed conflicts or military confrontation. At the United Nations Security Council briefing on Ukraine, India's permanent representative to the UN, Tirumurti said, “From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children disproportionately impacted and form bulk of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.”
-
Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, news channel Geo News reported. Sharif was administered the oath by Senate chairperson Sadiq Sanjarani after President Arif Alvi complained of 'discomfort'. Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister unopposed after former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on the floor that his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf will boycott the PM polls.
-
Won't halt military operation in Ukraine for peace talks: Russian FM Lavrov
Last week, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kyiv negotiators of departing from the demands they had put forth at the face-to-face talks in Turkey on March 29. He said Ukraine presented a draft peace deal to Russia that comprised “unacceptable” elements, and added Kyiv is not interested in ending the fighting.
-
Pakistan's political turmoil won't affect all-weather ties, says China
China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government's ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any "external interference" in Islamabad's internal affairs. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to elaborate stating it is for Islamabad and Washington to comment on it.
