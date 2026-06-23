80 injured in stampede at shrine in Pakistan

At least 80 people, including women and children, were injured in a stampede in their struggle to cross a gate at a shrine of a saint in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place during the 784th death anniversary of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan city, some 200 km from Lahore, on Sunday last.

The incident took place during the 784th death anniversary of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan city, some 200 km from Lahore, on Sunday last.

"Of the 80 injured, 30 were admitted to a hospital for treatment, while the others were given medical aid on the spot. Two of the injured are stated to be in critical condition," police officer Javed Chadhar told reporters.

He said over 1,600 police men have been deployed for security around the shrine.

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The Bahishti Darwaza (Gate of Heaven) at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan is opened for five days during his Urs (death anniversary).

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail for three years in multiple cases, and his wife Bushra Bibi are great followers of this saint.

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, thousands of devotees eager to reach the "Gate of Heaven" stormed the shrine after its main gate was opened to allow an official vehicle convoy to pass.

Police resorted to baton charges to control the crowd but failed. "Stampede left at least 80 people injured," the officer said.

According to the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, severe congestion prevented ambulances from reaching the area, forcing rescuers to transport many injured persons on emergency motorcycles.

"Around two dozen devotees also fainted due to heat, suffocation, and overcrowding," it said.

The police said they have plugged all loopholes and will ensure that devotees do not encounter any problems reaching the "Gate of Heaven" until the culmination of the event on Friday.