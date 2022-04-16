9 schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq as minibus crashes, erupts into flames
- The accident happened in Babylon province around midnight as the group was returning in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a police source said.
Eleven people including nine schoolteachers died in a head-on road crash south of Baghdad as they returned from a Ramadan meal, Iraqi authorities said Saturday, blaming speed.
The accident happened in Babylon province around midnight as the group was returning in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a police source said.
Their vehicle collided with a 4x4 travelling in the opposite direction "due to high speed and the driver of the second vehicle's lack of attention", a statement from road traffic authorities said, adding two people were injured.
The police source said the vehicles caught fire.
Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq's infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in disrepair.
Many roads are full of potholes and are plunged into total darkness at night.
"The number of traffic accidents doesn't stop rising. It's as if we were at war," said senior road traffic official Tarek Ismail late last month, quoted by state news agency INA.
He blamed a "lack of respect for speed limits", the use of mobile phones and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Last year, almost 1,000 people died in road accidents in Iraq, a country of around 41 million people, according to a traffic authority official.
Chaos in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly as PTI members 'attack' deputy speaker
The Pakistan's Punjab Assembly turned into a battle zone on Saturday as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers allegedly manhandled deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari when he arrived to chair the session convened to elect the chief minister, according to Geo News. According to initial reports, the lawmakers of the ruling party threw "lotas" at Mazari, attacked him and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards. Mazari reportedly left the House after the incident.
Omicron-specific Chinese vaccine candidates cleared for clinical trial
Two Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by units of China National Biotec Group to target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials as boosters in Hong Kong, the Sinopharm subsidiary said on Saturday. The two candidates, both containing inactivated or "killed" Omicron virus and similar to the two Sinopharm vaccines in use in China, will be tested in adults who have already received two or three vaccine doses, CNBG said in a statement.
'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister
Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said he did not understand the actual allegation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought a fresh allegation against Imran Khan of selling gifts for Rupees 140 million (PKR) in Dubai. Shehbaz on Friday said it was not about a necklace or a watch; several gifts including jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets were sold in Dubai by Imran Khan.
Singapore's Lee says finance minister Lawrence Wong to succeed him as PM
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirmed on Saturday that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong would succeed him as the city-state's next leader. Wong had been chosen as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's so-called fourth generation (4G) team, paving the way for him to potentially become the city-state's next prime minister, according to an announcement on Thursday.
Global Covid updates | US okays 'breath test', no respite for Shanghai, China
Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centres to house a growing number of Covid-19 cases, while South Korea is set to drop most restrictions next week as a surge in cases there subsides. France, Italy and Germany continue to report high numbers of single-day infections. The surge in Europe is attributed to the BA.2 variant or 'stealth' omicron. Here are the top updates on the global Covid-19 situation: 1.
