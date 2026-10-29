A $50,000 bequest in 1885 could have built a grand memorial arch; instead, it opened a children’s playground in 1888 that still welcomes families

A $50,000 bequest in 1885 could have funded a monumental marble gateway at the entrance to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Instead, a change of plans transformed the money into something far more accessible: a dedicated space where children could play, families could gather, and generations could enjoy the outdoors. Fountain at Music Concourse in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, USA (Wikimedia Commons)

According to theGardens of Golden Gate Park, Golden Gate Park has a long history of providing public spaces for recreation and community activities. Opened on December 22, 1888, the Sharon Quarters for Children became one of the earliest public playgrounds in the United States and is now known as the Koret Children’s Quarter. The playground emerged after plans for a grand memorial arch were abandoned in favor of a facility that would directly benefit children and families.

How a proposed memorial arch gave way to a playground The story begins with William Sharon, a businessman and former Nevada senator who was a prominent figure in West America. When Sharon died in 1885, his estate left $50,000 to Golden Gate Park without specifying how it should be used. Proposals included a lake, a music hall, and a large marble archway at the park entrance on Stanyan Street. Architect John Gash drew up the project, and it was approved. Finally, the construction began in 1886.

William Hammond Hall, an engineer and former park superintendent who returned to an official role in 1886, argued that the money could serve a more immediate public need. Golden Gate Park’s early plans had contemplated a dedicated children’s area, but it was never established. Hall persuaded park commissioners to reconsider the project. The partially constructed archway was abandoned, and the work already completed was demolished. Estate trustees decided to fund a children's playground as opposed to having a statue erected to honor Sharon.

What children found when the playground opened The opening of the Sharon Quarters for Children and the adjacent building took place on December 22, 1888, and the opening celebration drew about 2,000 people despite a forecast of rain. Contemporary accounts said the day was festive and that a rainbow appeared at noon. The playground provided recreational activities that were rare for children's play areas at the time. They had a chance to play on swings and slides, to play croquet and lawn tennis, and to have a ride in a goat cart or donkey carriage.

While the playground offered outdoor recreation, the Sharon Building next door gave children and adults an indoor place to gather if bad weather kept them inside. Research published in The Sharon playground illustrates that transition, demonstrating how park planning increasingly accommodated children's needs alongside traditional adult recreation.