 A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service

A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service

AP |
Mar 03, 2024 12:41 AM IST

A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service

An 11-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence was remembered Saturday during a Rosary service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston.

HT Image
HT Image

Audrii Cunningham was a “precious, gentle, kind, loving, smiling, animal lover,” said Father Paul Kahan during the service.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kahan said he has no answers for what happened to the child, and exhorted the more than 100 mourners to remember her.

“Keep her memory alive by making sure that no family will ever go through what we are going through now,” Kahan said. “The safety and the well-being of our children is our highest priority.”

Prosecutors have said the girl was killed by family friend Don McDougal, who was supposed to take her to a school bus stop when she disappeared Feb. 15. Her body was found Feb. 20 in a river near Houston.

McDougal has been charged with capital murder. His attorney did not return a phone call for comment on Saturday.

Audrii’s family and others in the community say they want answers about how McDougal was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence.

McDougal was accused decades ago of indecency with a child by climbing into another Texas girl’s bed and attempting to undress her.

That case was pleaded down to a lesser charge of enticing a minor, allowing him to remain off the state sex offender registry, according to Brazoria County documents.

Last year, McDougal was accused of stabbing a man, but authorities said they didn’t have enough evidence at the time to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On