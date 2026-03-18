A Visual Guide to the Scale of the U.S.-Israeli Air War on Iran

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have pounded Iran’s security forces for nearly three weeks, leaving a trail of destruction aimed at accomplishing what some analysts have said is impossible: dislodging the Tehran regime with air power. Graphics.

The combined armed forces of the U.S. and Israel have destroyed air-defense systems, drone bases and missiles. Iran’s conventional naval vessels have largely been sunk or disabled, and its air force has been grounded. Much of Tehran’s leadership is in hiding as the bombs fall.

The strikes have killed more than 1,100 Iranian military personnel and over 1,300 civilians, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Here is a look at the scale of the U.S.-Israeli campaign and its targets.

Israel has targeted Iranian leaders, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as a top national-security official, Ali Larijani, and others responsible for the government’s repression apparatus. Some of them are depicted below.

American forces have flown more than 6,500 combat flights and struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran. The U.S. has focused on destroying Iranian military sites, with many of its strikes hitting targets along Iran’s Persian Gulf coast in the south.

Israel quickly gained air superiority over northern Iran, including the capital, Tehran, early in the war. It then moved to hitting Iran’s supply of ballistic missiles, launchers and weapons factories.

As the conflict has continued, both countries have attacked targets across Iran.