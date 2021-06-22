Home / World News / Action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom, says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference on June 21, 2021. (AP Photo)
Action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom, says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple Daily owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, told Reuters the media outlet would be forced to shut in "a matter of days".
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:58 AM IST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday authorities' actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily under the city's sweeping national security law were not targeting press freedom.

