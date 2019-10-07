e-paper
Activists call for fresh rallies as Hong Kong struggles to get back on foot

The protests erupted after leader Carrie Lam invoked an emergency law for the first time in more than half a century to ban face masks.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:34 IST
Denis Wee
Denis Wee
Bloomberg
Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong.
Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong.(REUTERS Photo)
         

Hong Kong protesters urged fresh rallies Monday even as the city worked to clean up from another chaotic weekend in which demonstrators battled with police, vandalized shops and paralyzed swaths of the Asian financial hub.

The protests -- erupting after leader Carrie Lam invoked an emergency law for the first time in more than half a century to ban face masks -- dealt another blow to the Hong Kong economy on a three-day weekend normally packed with tourists. The MTR Corp. provided only limited train service Monday, a public holiday, and planned to close all stations early for repairs at 6 p.m. Financial markets were also closed for the holiday, although many shops and restaurants were open.

Activists called for more protests across all 18 districts at 3 p.m., later changed to 8 p.m. “Hong Kong people, fight to the end,” read one flier circulated on social media.

It wasn’t clear what the response would be, but Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority canceled afternoon appointments at 13 outpatient clinics “in view of the traffic situation ... and to ensure patient and staff safety.”

The latest protests followed warnings from opposition leaders that Lam’s decision to invoke a colonial-era emergency law to impose the mask ban would only further anger protesters fighting for greater political freedoms, including the right to elect their own leaders.

“There is growing distrust against the government, against the police,” said Eric Cheung, a law lecturer at the University of Hong Kong and a member of the committee that elects the city’s leader.

The continued violence leaves Lam and her backers in Beijing with a difficult choice: Either take more drastic steps that could further erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and prompt an international backlash, or come up with a political compromise that could produce a leader who challenges its rule over the city.

Through periods of torrential rain Sunday, police battled with protesters who occupied streets, vandalized property and targeted businesses with links to the mainland. Some demonstrators gathered briefly outside a People’s Liberation Army barracks were issued a warning from men inside for the first time, according to media reports.

From the huge turnout “you can see people aren’t abandoning us and the movement,” said a 17-year-old protester who gave his name as Rocky, wearing all black and a mask on his face. “Hong Kong people would only be angrier and more united if she rolled out more measures under the emergency law.”

Police and local media including the South China Morning Post also reported a man was dragged from his taxi and seriously beaten after apparently plowing into a crowd of protesters.

“The public order of the whole city is being pushed to the verge of a very dangerous situation,” a police statement issued early Monday said.

Almost four months of growing discontent have taken their toll on the tourism and the retail industries, driving the city’s $360 billion economy toward recession. Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned in the Global Times last month that while Hong Kong likely entered a technical recession in the third quarter, the performance of the fourth will depend on whether the city can quell the unrest.

Tourism from China declined 42% in August as the value of retail sales fell by almost a quarter. Luxury goods such as jewelry and watches are common purchases by mainland tourists, and the value of those sales slid by almost half. Some smaller store owners have closed down: In Hong Kong’s usually bustling Causeway Bay shopping district, one in 10 stores now stand empty, according to data from real estate agency Midland IC&I Ltd.

Protesters initially hit the streets in June to protest a bill that would’ve allowed extraditions to mainland China. While Lam finally withdrew the proposal in September, the protests have since expanded to include calls for an independent inquiry into police violence and greater democratic accountability in the former British colony. The protests have become almost daily events with regular violent clashes between activists and police.

Shot and Injured

A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured Friday night during a scuffle between a plainclothes police officer and demonstrators who had attacked his car. Just days earlier, police shot and injured an 18-year-old man who had attacked them during the National Day protests. Both shooting victims have also been arrested.

The High Court denied an application for an interim injunction by all 24 pro-democracy lawmakers on the ban of wearing face masks during protests, Radio Television Hong Kong reported. The court adjourned a hearing on their application for a judicial review of the government measure to later this month, it said.

A small crowd gathered Monday outside the Eastern Magistrates’ courthouse where two protesters -- an 18-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman -- detained early Saturday on charges including violating the mask ban appeared. They were released on bail and ordered to abide by a curfew and not leave Hong Kong, according to RTHK.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:34 IST

