Adam Presser: 5 things to know about new TikTok CEO after US deal
Adam Presser is the CEO of the US-controlled TikTok, as the board and investors have been revealed.
Adam Presser is the CEO of the US-controlled TikTok, as the board and investors have been revealed. TikTok finalized the deal and avoided a ban in the US.
The company signed agreements with major investors which include Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX to form the new TikTok U.S. joint venture. This will allow the social video platform to operate under ‘defined safeguards that protect national security through comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurances for U.S. users,’ the company said in a statement. American TikTok users can use the same app they used to.
Presser was formerly TikTok's head of operations and trust and safety and has been tapped as the CEO. Here's all you need to know about Adam Presser.
Adam Presser: 5 things to know
- Adam Presser has attended Yale and Harvard, getting his BA and MA from the former, and his MBA and JD from the latter.
- He was Senior Director at Ticketmaster Entertainment from November 2008-December 2010. After that, he joined Warner Bros Entertainment, where he was there for around 5 years. During this time, he rose to the rank of Senior Vice President. Then, Presser was EVP at WarnerMedia International for a year and seven months.
- In TikTok, he's served as VP, TikTok Chief of Staff who'd report to the CEO. Then he's been head of operations, before becoming Head of Operations and Trust & Safety.
- Presser works out of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area.
- Presser will work alongside board members including TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Susquehanna International Group managing director Mark Dooley, Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, DXC CEO Raul Fernandez, TPG senior advisor Timothy Dattels, MGC Chief Strategy and Safety Officer David Scott and Oracle executive VP Kenneth Glueck.
The list of investors in the new TikTok deal include Michael Dell’s family office, Alpha Wave Partners; Revolution; Merritt Way, LLC controlled and managed by partners of Dragoneer; Vastmere Strategic Investments, LLC, an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group, Via Nova, an affiliate of General Atlantic; Virgo LI, Inc., investment arm of a foundation by Yuri and Julia Milner; and NJJ Capital, the family office of Xavier Niel.
