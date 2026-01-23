Adam Presser: 5 things to know about new TikTok CEO after US deal

Adam Presser is the CEO of the US-controlled TikTok, as the board and investors have been revealed. TikTok finalized the deal and avoided a ban in the US. Adam Presser is the new CEO of the US-controlled TikTok. (LinkedIn/Adam Presser)

The company signed agreements with major investors which include Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX to form the new TikTok U.S. joint venture. This will allow the social video platform to operate under ‘defined safeguards that protect national security through comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurances for U.S. users,’ the company said in a statement. American TikTok users can use the same app they used to.

Presser was formerly TikTok's head of operations and trust and safety and has been tapped as the CEO. Here's all you need to know about Adam Presser.