Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan: Report
COVID-19 has killed 1,700 people so far with most deaths being reported from Chinese mainland.world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:34 IST
Tokyo
An additional 99 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Monday.
The widening impact of the outbreak, which began in China in December and has killed over 1,700 people, is threatening large public events and damaging output and tourism in Japan.
tags
top news