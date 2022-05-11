Home / World News / ‘Advancing economic and investment ties with India a priority for Canada’
world news

‘Advancing economic and investment ties with India a priority for Canada’

Canada’s Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said this in a virtual meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal interacts with Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng during the 5th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, in New Delhi, in March. (ANI)
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal interacts with Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng during the 5th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, in New Delhi, in March. (ANI)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

Advancing the long-standing economic and investment relationship with India is a priority for Canada, as it “deepens key partnerships in the Indo-Pacific”, Canada’s minister of international trade Mary Ng told Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

A readout of the conversation, released by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said the two countries “noted progress in negotiations on a Canada-India Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) while working toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)”.

Ng “expressed her appreciation for India’s openness to explore diverse trade issues and advance the long-standing economic and investment relationship between Canada and India — a priority as Canada deepens key partnerships in the Indo-Pacific”.

As “Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine threatens the rules based international order, it is more important than ever for democracies to strengthen ties”, the statement said.

Ng also emphasised the importance of advancing discussions on an investment protection agreement between Canada and India, which would improve predictability and transparency for Canadian investors in India.

“Discussions were held on ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties, explore new opportunities & attract greater investments as both sides work towards a mutually beneficial trade pact,” Goyal said in a post on Twitter after the call.

Formal relaunch of negotiations for a CEPA -- along with the agreement to consider the interim pact, EPTA -- was announced when Ng visited New Delhi in March and held a ministerial dialogue on trade and investment with Goyal. While the EPTA will serve as a transitional step towards the CEPA, the two countries also agreed to intensify negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty.

Ng’s trip to India was the first visit by a Canadian minister since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit in February 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Will Donald Trump be back on Twitter if the ban is reversed?&nbsp;

    'If Donald Trump gets back to Twitter': Elon Musk agrees to these 3 scenarios

    Twitter is divided over whether former US president Donald Trump should be allowed on the platform or not after his questionable role in inciting the violence in US Capitol on January 6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would like to reverse the permanent ban on Donald Trump as according to him, the decision was stupid. What are these 3 scenarios? Donald Trump will not use Twitter.

  • Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Lanka

    The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. It was reported that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees. “The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.

  • Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Chaoyang district of China’s Beijing on Wednesday. (AP PHOTO)

    China’s zero-Covid strategy unsustainable; need an urgent shift in policy: WHO

    The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that China's 'zero-Covid' strategy to defeat the Covid-19 outbreak is unsustainable, and that it has asked Beijing to initiate a policy shift in order to tackle the surging caseload. The WHO's statement comes amid belligerent Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai, Beijing and other provinces, which China has been attempting to control through lockdowns and mass tests. The WHO said these measures aren't working.

  • If reports are to be believed, this change will only apply to third-party apps on the Play Store that specifically use the Accessibility API to enable call recording.

    Google to ban call-recording apps from Play Store starting May 11

    In a move to enhance users' safety and privacy, Google is implementing new Play Store policies to prevent third-party apps from using the Accessibility API. The changes and updates on its developer policies include that of Android's accessibility settings to stop remote call audio recording, which is a popular feature among Android users. Previously it was Apple's iPhone which did not offer its users the option for native call recording.

  • Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

    Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

    An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. It said a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot and died soon afterward. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition. The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out