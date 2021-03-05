Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden
- The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
A 22-year-old Afghan man who is suspected of having stabbed seven men in a town in southern Sweden, leaving three of them in critical condition, was remanded in pretrial custody for at least two weeks on Friday.
The Eksjo District Court added that there was a flight risk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said. The suspect, who was not identified under Swedish rules and who faces seven counts of attempted murder, denied any wrongdoing.
“I have done nothing. I was at home," the suspected shouted at the beginning of the custody hearing and banged his fist on the table, Swedish media reported.
The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year. Local news reports also have said the man had a history of mental health issues. He is known to police for petty crimes.
On Friday, he entered the court room limping after having being shot in the leg by police Wednesday, some 20 minutes after the first calls of an ongoing incident in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers who arrested him found a knife in his possession.
Police say there are five crime scenes in the town of 13,000. It appeared that the seven male victims were picked at random. All are stable, according to hospital officials.
At first, police floated the idea that the preliminary investigation could be considered terror-related, but later changed it to attempted murder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden
- The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is YouTube ‘three-strikes’ system Trump channel will remain subject to
- YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki stressed that the three-strikes system applies to everyone and no one has the privilege of exception.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit to rally Christians
- The Iraqi government is eager to show off the relative security it has achieved after years of wars and militant attacks that nevertheless continue even today.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO sees Ebola risk as 'very high' for Guinea's neighbours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans expansion in Arctic region with push for building 'Polar Silk Road'
- China has made clear its intention to expand in the Arctic region and published a white paper on this in early 2018 calling for its transformation into a “Polar Silk Road”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World no closer to answer on Covid-19 origins despite WHO probe: Expert
- In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, in search of clues about the origins of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt not planning to buy Covid-19 vaccines; to rely on herd immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's emissions grew 1.7% in 2020, only major economy to see increase: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s emissions increased by 1.7% in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox