Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others

Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others

world news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:46 PM IST

Afghanistan: Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson said.

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
Reuters |

A car blast in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said.

Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

afghanistan
