Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others
Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:46 PM IST
Afghanistan: Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson said.
Reuters |
A car blast in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said.
Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics