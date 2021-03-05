Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'
Urgent calls for Covid-19 vaccine fairness rang through African countries on Friday as more welcomed or rolled out doses from the global COVAX initiative, with officials acutely aware their continent needs much more.
“Rich countries should not be so selfish,” Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, said as his country prepared to receive its first doses. “It’s a concern, and everyone is talking about it.”
The East African nation of 45 million people was seeing the arrival of under 1 million vaccine doses — 864,000. It’s the first batch of a total of 18 million COVAX doses for Uganda, but when all will arrive is not known.
That number is “not going to do much,” said Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and presidential adviser, though she added that “we can advocate for more vaccines, but we should also appreciate what we’ve got.”
She urged Africa’s 54 countries to devote more resources, however limited, to secure more doses: “As a bloc we should organize ourselves ... instead of sitting there to cry.”
The foundation of Nobel Peace Prize winner and former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, on Friday issued a statement saying that “more must be done, immediately, to ensure lower-income countries have faster access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostic tools and treatments.” It noted that a small number of rich countries hold the majority of vaccine doses.
“This is not a time for selfishness,” the statement said, and it noted growing calls for a waiver of intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccines to allow for faster, wider production — a proposal opposed by the European Union and countries including the United States, Britain and Canada.
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.
Even as the World Health Organization’s Africa chief, Matshidiso Moeti, on Thursday noted that almost 10 million COVAX doses had been delivered to 11 African countries, she could not resist adding, “finally.”
She added, “we expect about half of African countries will receive COVAX deliveries in the coming week and that most countries will have vaccination programs under way by end of March.”
The goal is that countries will be able to vaccinate 20% of their population with the COVAX doses by the end of this year — far from the goal of 60% or more to achieve so-called “herd immunity” when enough people are protected through infection or vaccination to make it difficult for a virus to continue to spread.
“You expect that at this point we should be getting the initial 9 million doses from COVAX” instead of less than 1 million, said Misaki Wayengera, head of a technical committee advising Uganda’s response. He worries that delays in vaccine procurement mean several months could pass before some people receive the second required shot.
Uganda aims to vaccinate 20% of its population with doses from COVAX, with 40% vaccinated via government and private-sector funding.
The COVAX delays have pushed other African countries to seek more doses elsewhere, including via bilateral deals that can be unfavorable.
Uganda has announced plans to buy 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, but the country faces cash shortages.
And it is not clear how much the doses will cost. Some critics have been appalled by lower-income countries paying more per Covid-19 vaccine dose than rich ones.
One WHO official in Africa, Richard Mihigo, on Thursday discouraged African countries from bilateral deals because of the risk of paying a high price. The African Union instead is pursuing bulk deals for the continent, but that also has faced delays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden
- The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is YouTube ‘three-strikes’ system Trump channel will remain subject to
- YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki stressed that the three-strikes system applies to everyone and no one has the privilege of exception.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit to rally Christians
- The Iraqi government is eager to show off the relative security it has achieved after years of wars and militant attacks that nevertheless continue even today.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO sees Ebola risk as 'very high' for Guinea's neighbours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans expansion in Arctic region with push for building 'Polar Silk Road'
- China has made clear its intention to expand in the Arctic region and published a white paper on this in early 2018 calling for its transformation into a “Polar Silk Road”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World no closer to answer on Covid-19 origins despite WHO probe: Expert
- In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, in search of clues about the origins of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt not planning to buy Covid-19 vaccines; to rely on herd immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's emissions grew 1.7% in 2020, only major economy to see increase: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s emissions increased by 1.7% in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox